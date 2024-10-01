UK imposes sanctions against 16 members of Evil Corp cyber-crime gang

LONDON, October 1. /TASS/. The UK government has imposed sanctions against 16 members of the Evil Corp cyber-crime gang, which London links to the Russian Federation, according to a statement by the UK Foreign Office.

"Those sanctioned today will now be subject to a series of asset freezes and travel bans," the UK Foreign Office says.

Restrictive measures, in particular, were imposed on Evil Corp leader Maxim Yakubets. Other individuals that came under restrictions are Artem Yakubets, Viktor Yakubets, Igor Turashev, Alexandr Ryzhenkov, Sergey Ryzhenkov, Eduard Benderskiy, Dmitry Smirnov, Dmitry Slobodskoy, Kirill Slobodskoy, Denis Gusev, Ivan Tuchkov, Andrey Plotnitskiy, Aleksey Shchetinin, Beyat Ramazanov, and Vadim Pogodin.

According to the statement by the UK Foreign Office, the Evil Corp group allegedly "waged a campaign of destructive cyber-attacks worldwide for over a decade," including "malware and ransomware attacks against UK health, government and public sector institutions, as well as private commercial technology companies."

As the The British authorities stated, the hackers’ attacks "have earned hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit profits worldwide."

The UK Foreign Office noted that the restrictions were introduced "in coordinated action alongside the US and Australia."