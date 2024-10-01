Israel weighs option of talks between Netanyahu, Putin — report

TEL AVIV, October 1. /TASS/. Israel is discussing the option of holding phone talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ynet news website reported.

The discussions are taking place amid reports that Iran is readying a strike on Israel, according to the report.

"If the phone conversation takes place, it will be aimed at asking Putin to exert influence and prevent a direct Iranian attack on Israel," the news website said.

The two leaders last spoke in December 2023, according to Ynet.

Netanyahu's office has not yet commented on the report.

Earlier, Netanyahu made a short televised speech to warn his fellow citizens that Israel would face days of trials and call on everyone to show unity and strictly follow the military’s instructions about the home front. The prime minister's statement came amid reports that Iran could be preparing to fire missiles toward Israel. Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military had received a tip about the potential attack from US partners, but Israel itself has not detected any signs of such preparations.