Local authorities to investigate Russian Mi-8 helicopter crash in Pakistan

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Pakistan’s Bureau of Air Safety Investigation will probe into the crash of the Russian Mi-8 helicopter occurred on September 28, the press service of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) told TASS.

"The air incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation of Pakistan. The Interstate Aviation Committee appointed an authorized representative and advisors to take part in the investigation on the basis of Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and Russian air laws," IAC said.

The Mi-8 crashed on Saturday in the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with twelve passengers and three crewmembers on board. Two crewmembers, the co-pilot and the flight mechanic, were Russian nationals. Six people died and nine were injured in the accident.