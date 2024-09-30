US supports Israel in massacres in Lebanon — Hezbollah deputy chief

BEIRUT, September 30. /TASS/. The United States is providing Israel with unlimited military support to continue its aggression against Lebanon, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem said.

"The US is helping Israel to carry out massacres in Lebanon, providing it with deadly weapons that Israeli troops use to attack Lebanese lands and civilians," he said during an Al Manar TV broadcast.

According to the politician, "US and Israeli calculations to crush the resistance forces are an illusion." "By unleashing brutal aggression against Lebanon, they will not achieve their goals," he emphasized. "We are confident of victory and will succeed as we did in the 2006 war," Qassem pointed out.

The Hezbollah deputy head also said that the group "will not retreat an inch from its positions despite the loss of several leaders and significant casualties." "We are in control of the situation and continue to exercise leadership," he said. "At the first opportunity, we will elect a new secretary general and make up for the losses in the military command," Qassem promised.

Hezbollah's deputy chief denied earlier Israeli reports that 20 military commanders were killed along with Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the southern outskirts of Beirut on September 27. He listed the names of only four military leaders eliminated in the airstrike. "After the assassination of Sheikh Nasrallah, the resistance operations continue at the same pace and even more because we've attacked Ma'ale Adumim and Haifa," Qassem underscored.