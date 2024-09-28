US to never absolve itself of responsibility for Nasrallah’s assassination — Pezeshkian

DUBAI, September 28. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed that the order to assassinate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was given from the United States, and Washington will not be able to absolve itself of responsibility.

"The world must not forget that the order was given from the United States. The Americans will never be able to absolve themselves of responsibility," the president said, according to the state television of Iran.

Previously, the IDF officially confirmed that Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike at Beirut earlier on Friday.

The airstrike was carried out during a meeting of Hezbollah leadership, which was supposedly attended by Nasrallah. The Al Hadath TV channel reported citing Israeli sources that powerful bunker buster bombs were used in the airstrike. At least six nearby buildings collapsed.