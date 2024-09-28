Hamas calls assassination of Hezbollah leader a ‘cowardly terrorist attack’

CAIRO, September 28. /TASS/. The Hamas movement called the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah a terrorist attack.

"We condemn this barbaric aggression and consider it a cowardly terrorist attack," the movement said on its Telegram channel. Hamas claimed that the Israeli authorities "are responsible for this crime and for the dangerous consequences for the security and stability of the entire region."

The radicals believe that the "US Administration is also responsible for its constant political, diplomatic and military support [to Israel] and for its silence and incapability to condemn" the Jewish state.

Hamas stated its full solidarity with Hezbollah and said that "this and similar crimes, carried out by the [Israeli] occupation authorities will only strengthen the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon."

Previously, the IDF announced that Nasrallah was killed in the Israeli Air Force attack in Beirut on Friday. The operation was codenamed "New Order." A while ago, the Shia movement officially confirmed the death of its leader.