Mexico to take part in ‘Friends of Peace’ platform set up by Brazil, China

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Mexico calls for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and is ready to participate in the peace platform which is being established by Brazil and China, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said during a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Yes, we are participating in the Global South’s proposals, and therefore we are going to the meeting that Brazil and China are convening. We will listen to their position," she said in response to a question from TASS.

In addition, Barcena said that Mexico supports a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and stands out "against the weapons buildup.".