Hungarian PM rejects allegations that country would not defend itself if threatened

BUDAPEST, September 27. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has disagreed with statements by his political adviser Balazs Orban that Hungary would not defend itself in case of a security threat.

"My political adviser accidentally made a comment that can be misinterpreted, it is a mistake," the Hungarian prime minister said on Kossuth radio. Orban emphasized that Hungary would always defend itself as stipulated in its constitution. He also warned against drawing parallels between the events of 1956 and the conflict in Ukraine.

The day before, Balazs Orban, a political adviser and namesake of the Hungarian prime minister, said that Hungary "wouldn’t have done what [Ukrainian] President [Vladimir] Zelensky did two and a half years ago, because that was irresponsible." At the same time, the prime minister's adviser made a reference to the events of 1956, when Soviet troops crushed an uprising in the country.