MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Many Westerners are waiting for the conflict in Ukraine to end in order to resume business with Russia, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"We should not deceive ourselves: many people today are waiting for the end of this war in order to resume business with Russia, openly and without shame," the Polish leader said in an interview with the Polsat News TV channel. At the same time, Duda expressed support for the Kiev authorities' position that Ukraine "must regain control over its internationally recognized territories."

On September 25, the Polish leader said during the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly that any proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is worth considering. There, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that economic sanctions against Russia are absolutely useless and that the West continues to do business with Russia, although it publicly denies it.