Lebanese PM does not sign ceasefire agreement with Israel — office

BEIRUT, September 26. /TASS/. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has welcomed the US-French initiative to conclude a temporary ceasefire with Israel, paving the way for the sides to start talks on settling border issues.

According to a statement from the government office, this came during a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and American mediator Amos Hochstein.

"Prime Minister Mikati supported the initiative but did not sign the ceasefire agreements," the statement said. "The information being spread in this regard is not true," it added.

The statement also quoted the words of the head of government at a meeting with American partners. "We welcome the US and French initiative on Lebanon, now it remains to implement it through Israel's fulfillment of its obligations under the UN resolutions," Mikati said.