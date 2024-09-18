Georgian PM says US leadership is under informal influence of group of individuals

TBILISI, September 18. /TASS/. The United States' authorities are under the informal influence of a certain group of persons, the consequence of which is the imposition of sanctions against Georgia, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said.

"I, like most of the Georgian society, do not believe that the decision [to impose sanctions against Georgia] was made by [US President Joe] Biden. I don't believe this. I think there are informal influences. I don't want to go into details," Kobakhidze said.

He expressed the hope that the US would not impose any more sanctions against Georgia. Otherwise, he reiterated, Tbilisi will have to significantly revise relations with Washington.

On September 16, the US Department of State announced the decision to impose sanctions on four Georgian citizens allegedly responsible for human rights violations. According to the document, the sanctions list includes the head of the Department of Special Assignments of the Interior Ministry Zviad Kharazishvili, his deputy and two "leaders of an extremist group."

In addition, the US imposed visa restrictions on more than 60 Georgian citizens, including high-ranking officials, businessmen, law enforcement officers and lawmakers.