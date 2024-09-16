Israeli attack on Gaza leaves 10 Palestinians killed — Al Jazeera

DUBAI, September 16. /TASS/. Ten Palestinians, including children, have been killed as Israeli forces pounded Gaza City’s neighborhoods, Qatar’s Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the TV channel, Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan came under Israeli attack.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East again on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. Israel announced a total siege of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on the Palestinian enclave as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria, and then started a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.