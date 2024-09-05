Russia, China on stable course of comprehensive bilateral cooperation development

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese relations are developing in the spirit of strategic interaction and comprehensive partnership, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Thursday.

"Our common task is aimed at promoting cooperation, mutual trust, and universal success," Han Zheng said speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Vladivostok.

"Under the strategic leadership of [Chinese] President Xi Jinping and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin, Chinese-Russian relations are on the steady and stable course of development in terms of the all-embracing partnership and and strategic cooperation in the new era," the Chinese high-ranking official added.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

Business activities at the forum are divided into seven sections, dubbed "New Contours of International Cooperation," "Technologies to Ensure Independence", "Financial Value System," "Far Eastern Russia," "People, Education, and Patriotism," "Transport and Logistics: New Routes," and "Master Plans: From Architecture to Economy."

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.