Communication with Russian president 'deep, productive' — Malaysia’s PM

TOKYO, September 4. /TASS/. Discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum were deep and productive, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim said in the statement posted on his Telegram channel.

"I had the honor of meeting with President Vladimir Putin during my working visit to Vladivostok for the 9th Eastern Economic Forum. Our discussions, which continued well into a dinner graciously hosted by the President, were deep, wide-ranging, and productive," Ibrahim said.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.