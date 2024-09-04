Law banning LGBT propaganda in Georgia to worsen relations with EU — diplomatic service

TBILISI, September 4. /TASS/. The Georgian law banning LGBT propaganda, recently passed by the parliament, is straining the country's relations with the EU, the EU diplomatic service said in a statement.

"The EU calls on the Georgian authorities to entirely reconsider this legislative package. Such a proposal, combined with the restrictions on civil society imposed by the Law on transparency of foreign influence, will place further strain on EU-Georgia relations," the statement said.

The EU has condemned the adoption by the Georgian parliament of a package of bills in the second reading. "This package undermines the fundamental rights of Georgian people and risks further stigmatization and discrimination of part of the population," the service said. According to it, the European Union "regrets" that the package of bills was adopted in the second reading "without due public consultations and a thorough analysis of its compliance with European and international standards." The statement also said that "Georgia's accession process is de facto halted" and urged the authorities "to recommit to the EU integration path."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Georgian parliament passed in second reading a package of bills banning LGBT propaganda. According to the amendments, all marriages except those between a man and a woman are now banned, as well as the adoption of minors by homosexual couples. Anyone involved in LGBT propaganda, whether an individual or a company, will be fined. In addition, all public meetings and manifestations aimed at popularizing LGBY will be banned.