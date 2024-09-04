Serbia won’t let fraternal relations between Belgrade and Moscow deteriorate — deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Serbia will never allow fraternal relations between Belgrade and Moscow to deteriorate, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Rest assured that the Serbian people, led by President Vucic, will never allow our fraternal relations, relations of strategic partnership to deteriorate," he said.

In response, the Russian leader asked Vulin to convey his greetings to the Serbian president and invited Vucic to take part in the BRICS Outreach events, which will be held as part of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24.

The meeting between the Russian president and the Serbian deputy prime minister took place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island, where the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is currently underway.

Aleksandar Vulin, as Deputy Prime Minister of the Serbian government, oversees relations between the two countries. In recent months, Vulin has frequently visited Russia, where, according to the Serbian government, he held talks with the leadership of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Federal Security Service, Federal Protective Service, representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry.

In August, against the backdrop of protests in Serbia, Vulin came to Moscow for the opening ceremony of monuments to the USSR's allies in World War II. The Serbian Deputy Prime Minister also held talks with Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian President who oversees international affairs.