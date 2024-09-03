Germany intends to buy six IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine — news agency

BERLIN, September 3. /TASS/. The German authorities intend to allocate money to buy six IRIS-T surface-to-air defense systems for itself and six for Ukraine, Reuters reported citing a source close to the talks on the matter.

"Germany plans to donate six more IRIS-T surface-to-air defense systems to Ukraine and intends to buy six more for its own air force," the source said.

Berlin previously donated three IRIS-T surface-to-air defense systems to Kiev.

Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US. The country has so far allocated funds for military support to Kiev and has committed to future spending of about 28 billion euros. According to the 2025 budget agreement, four billion euros will be allocated for military assistance to Ukraine, half of the current year’s allocation. Russian authorities have repeatedly said that pumping weapons into Ukraine will not weaken Russia’s resolve and will not change the course of the special military operation.