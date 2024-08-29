Hungarian foreign minister opposes any Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia

BRUSSELS, August 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned against any Ukrainian long-range strikes into Russia and further escalation of the conflict.

"If long-range attacks hit the territory of Russia, then the risk of escalation will only increase," he said on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia). "We don't want this."

The minister urged an end to the "insanity" and called against new supplies of weapons to Ukraine.

He said that at Thursday’s informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels he would defend the policy of peace that was started by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On July 1, Hungary assumed the presidency of the EU Council for six months. On July 5, Orban visited Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and starting peace talks. Later, the prime minister traveled to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prior to his visit to Russia, Orban discussed the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on July 2.