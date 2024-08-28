Israeli policy of escalation to lead to dangerous consequences — Palestinian authorities

CAIRO, August 28. /TASS/. The Israeli policy of escalation on the Palestinian territories will lead to dangerous consequences that will affect all sides, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, said.

Commenting on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in the West Bank, he said: "The escalation in the West Bank, which is taking place in parallel with the war in Gaza, will have disastrous consequences that will affect everyone without exception." The WAFA news agency quoted him as saying that "escalation, destruction of cities, assassinations and arrests of Palestinians do not contribute to security and stability." The spokesman called on the US, as Israel’s closest ally, "to immediately intervene and stop the war against the Palestinian people."

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Israeli army launched what it called a counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank cities of Jenin and Tulkarm. At least nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured.