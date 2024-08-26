Ukraine’s Zelensky admits heavy damage to energy infrastructure

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has admitted damage to many facilities of the country's energy infrastructure.

"There has been heavy damage to the energy sector. Everywhere where there are blackouts, restoration work is underway," Zelensky said in a video message uploaded to his Telegram channel.

Repair crews will be working around the clock, he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal mentioned damage to energy infrastructure "in a number of regions."

Explosions occurred in 15 Ukrainian regions. The utility company Ukrenergo is forced to use emergency blackouts to stabilize the system.