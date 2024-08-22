Another weather balloon falls in Poland’s northeast

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The second weather balloon fell in northeast Poland in 24 hours, the RMF FM radio station reported.

According to the report, the fallen balloon was discovered near the town of Pisz in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship. The police cordoned off the crash site.

Late on August 21, an unidentified object fell in the settlement of Orzechowo, near the city of Olsztyn. According to the Polish military, the object was identified as a weather balloon. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that this balloon could not have been used for military purposes. According to the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of the Interior, Jacek Dobrzynski, the balloon could have possibly been carried from the Kaliningrad Region of Russia.

Earlier in March this year, another weather balloon fell in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship near the Kaliningrad Region border.