Thousands of protesters move to Democratic Party Convention venue in Chicago

CHICAGO, August 19. /TASS/. Several thousand protesters started marching toward the United Center indoor sports arena where the Democratic Party is holding its national convention, according to a TASS reporter at the scene.

The rally is in support of Palestine and against further US military aid to Israel. The protesters are demanding that the Democratic Party take action to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and work to cut military spending.

The protesters gathered in a park two blocks from the United Center. Over the past two hours, their numbers swelled from a few hundred to at least several thousand. Protest organizers said about 15,000 people are taking part. They are expected to march past the venue of the Democratic convention.