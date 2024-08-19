{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Thousands of protesters move to Democratic Party Convention venue in Chicago

The rally is in support of Palestine and against further US military aid to Israel

CHICAGO, August 19. /TASS/. Several thousand protesters started marching toward the United Center indoor sports arena where the Democratic Party is holding its national convention, according to a TASS reporter at the scene.

The rally is in support of Palestine and against further US military aid to Israel. The protesters are demanding that the Democratic Party take action to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and work to cut military spending.

The protesters gathered in a park two blocks from the United Center. Over the past two hours, their numbers swelled from a few hundred to at least several thousand. Protest organizers said about 15,000 people are taking part. They are expected to march past the venue of the Democratic convention.

United StatesPalestine
Venezuela to convene world ant-fascist congress — President Maduro
According to Bolivaria Republic's leader, invitations will be sent to "thinkers, intellectuals, actors", from Africa, Asia, Europe, the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean countries."
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates Artyomovo community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Lavrov says West looking for someone to replace Zelensky
The Russian Foreign Minister said that the German and American press are starting to slowly "dump" the Ukrainian leader and "create the image of a loser"
Russian army hits Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Zaporozhye Region — politician
One field warehouse and many pieces of equipment were destroyed
Ukrainian forces unprepared for Russia’s resistance in Kursk Region — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukrainian combat hardware is currently under attack by a large number of Russian units
Putin, Russian troops "to sweep Ukrainian military" in Kursk Region — Lukashenko
Belarus and Russia see that Western countries may send in its military formations directly to Ukraine, Lukashenko noted
Kiev begins preparation of attack on Kursk nuclear power plant — Russian Foreign Ministry
Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Moscow will immediately use harsh response measures
American family escapes moral decline in US, seeks asylum, better life in Russia
Irina Volk noted that Leo and Chantel Heyer were born and raised in New York
Russian Giatsint-B howitzer wipes out camouflaged Ukrainian weapon in Zaporozhye area
The Giatsint-B howitzer crew has a record of several NATO-made M777 howitzers destroyed
Russia blacklists 32 British think tank experts — Russian Foreign Ministry
The list includes nine structures - Forward Strategy Limited, Institute for Statecraft, Media Diversity Institute, Toro Risk Solutions, Chatham House, Open Knowledge Foundation, Privacy International, Peace Child International, Aga Khan Foundation - and 32 of their employees
No ban on Kiev’s use of US-supplied weapons in attack on Kursk Region — US diplomat
According to Matthew Miller, this is not a violation of the policy
West stops denying presence of mercenaries in Ukraine — special operation participant
The mercenaries most often use Western weapons
Russian stock indices falling on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 1.186%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 2.56%
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Russian aerospace forces strike two terrorists bases in Syria
During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area
Ukrainian army’s defenses in Novogrodovka in DPR ‘crack at the seams’ — military
According to the military sources in the DPR, the Ukrainian military has fled positions on the northeastern outskirts of Novogrodovka
Response to Kiev over Kursk incursion is supreme commander-in-chief’s competence — Lavrov
Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian mortar team, infantry in stronghold in DPR
Active operations by assault groups of Tula paratroopers are supported by armored groups on BMD-4M fourth-generation airborne assault vehicles
Russian MFA sees no chance of talks with Ukraine under current circumstances
iscussion was given to the situation around Ukraine, Mikhail Galuzin said
No formal request yet from Russia for military assistance over situation in Kursk — CSTO
The Collective Security Treaty Organization emphasized that it closely monitored the developments
Ukrainian troops in Kakhovka hurting for ammunition, Russian serviceman says
"The adversary is still trying to break through to the islands from the right bank," according to the report
Eighteen injured in Rostov Region after drone causes warehouse fire
Five people are in serious condition and are waiting to be airlifted out of there
Belarusian president says preparing republic’s citizens to his stepping down
"I want no disappointment or failure," he said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel
Lukashenko says draft dodgers from Ukraine fleeing to West via Belarus
"98% is men who run from the war and do not want to carry on war," Lukashenko added
Arctic ports require development — presidential aide
For the Northern Sea Route to assume the role of one of main Russian transport thoroughfares, it is required to modernize the infrastructure and ensure development of Northern Sea Route ports, in the first instance the ones like Murmansk, Archangelsk, Dikson, Tiksi, and Pevek
Putin invited to inauguration of Mexico’s new president
The Russian president will make a decision whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or designate another high-ranking official
IAEA confirms Russia’s non-involvement in fire at ZNPP — Russian diplomat
The fire at the Zaporozhye plant’s cooling tower followed after Ukraine’s drone attack on August 11
Putin states positive development of economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan
During the talks, special attention was paid to increasing mutually beneficial trade cooperation, the Russian leader added
Ukraine launching decoy missiles toward Crimea to probe into its defenses — official
The enemy is again probing into the peninsula’s defenses, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Putin reveals EU resale scheme of Gazprom’s gas at spot prices may be fueling crisis
The Russian President also recalled that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline has been switched to reverse mode
Europeans turning blind eye to Ukraine’s Nazi ties as they support Kiev — expert
Caroline Galacteros lambasted the renewed use of those symbols as "sinister and absolutely hideous"
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Russia, Azerbaijan start producing oil tankers — Putin
"Their use, particularly on the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes, will make it possible to noticeably scale up deliveries of energy resources to global markets," the Russian leader said
India ready to extend all support for peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict — MFA
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Tanmaya Lal, India continues to engage with all parties to the conflict
Top Russian diplomat arrives in New York — Foreign Ministry
It is expected that on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Indian PM Modi to discuss Ukraine conflict during visit to Kiev
Indian Deputy Foreign Minister Tanmaya Lal recalled India's position that "diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict, which can lead to enduring peace"
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
The embassy pointed out that the Iranian authorities are preparing documents for the sailors’ temporary stay
US proposal for Gaza ceasefire stipulates hostilities could resume — report
According to the source, the US idea not only does not envision a permanent ceasefire, but also provides for the possibility that Israel will restart its military operation in Gaza if Hamas does not accept the terms of the truce
Kiev troops will be forced to retreat from Russia after attack on Kursk region — expert
According to Monica Duffy Toft, Kiev’s surviving troops and equipment "will be redistributed, after rest and refit, to other critical areas of Ukraine’s front with Russia"
Russian bomb experts neutralize explosives threat in Kursk Region
"Since the beginning of work, sappers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Kursk Region have neutralized about 130 explosive objects," Russian Emergencies Ministry Deputy Spokesman Artyom Sharov said
Kiev’s plans and Ukrainian losses: latest update on situation in Kursk Region
Ukrainian troops are regrouping in the Kursk Region in an attempt to stage an attack at another location but Russian forces are in control of the situation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said
Palestinian Authority asks Israel to let Abbas visit Gaza Strip — portal
Mahmoud Abbas has not been in Gaza since 2007 when the Hamas radical movement seized power there
Russian Deputy PM Chernyshenko meets his Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Moscow
Talks within the framework of the 28th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on preparing regular meetings of the Russian and Chinese heads of government will be held on August 19 and 20
Dozens of experts urge NATO not to admit Ukraine — Politico
Kiev’s membership may trigger NATO’s Article 5, they said
Over 800 people evacuated from Kursk Region during past day
According to Tolmacheva, 84 temporary accommodation centers have been set up in the region, with more than 6,700 people, including 1,400 children, staying there
Germany must answer all questions from Russia regarding Nord Stream pipelines — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the Ukrainians would not have been able to carry out the attack against the Nord Streams without US support
No doubts US is behind Nord Stream sabotage acts — Lavrov
On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system
Over 1,700 people evacuated from border areas of Kursk Region in 24 hours
Around 10,000 people, including 3,000 children, are in 174 emergency shelters in 24 regions across Russia
Israeli negotiators return from talks in Cairo — Netanyahu office advisor
Dmitry Gendelman promised to "inform later" about following talks of the negotiating team
Putin arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit
His talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to focus on the current state of and prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda
US should immediately negotiate with Russia, Ukraine — presidential candidate
"We need to engage in basic diplomacy," Jill Stein said
Russia, China to work together to prop up global supply chains
The sides will deepen cooperation within multisided formats, including the UN, the Group of 20, BRICS, the SCO, APEC, as well as international organizations
BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while — Lavrov
"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts damage on Ukraine’s nationalist Azov special force
Ivan Bigma noted that "in counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian Gvozdika and Krab motorized artillery systems, one M198 howitzer, one FH70 towed howitzer, one M119 artillery gun as well as 17 mortar detachments"
Bridge across Seim River destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region — official
According to the report, overland evacuation from a part of the Glushkovsky District is now cut off
Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian armor by glide bombs in Kursk Region
The strike against enemy’s fortified targets was delivered by upgraded aerial bombs
Sweden having tough time recruiting soldiers for NATO needs — defense minister
Pal Jonson said Sweden is supposed to recruit about 250 soldiers and other personnel for the NATO command but this is a "very difficult task" for the country, which recently joined NATO
Germany supplies Ukraine with another IRIS-T SLS, drones, other weapons
"The reports to the effect that we will limit support are simply incorrect," Spokesman for the German Cabinet Wolfgang Buechner said
IAEA reports worsening nuclear security situation at Zaporozhye NPP
According to IAEA, the impact site was close to the essential cooling water sprinkler ponds and about 100 metres from the Dniprovska power line
Putin says Wagner group fully financed by Russian government
Meanwhile, Wagner’s owner, the Concord company, received 80 bln rubles ($940 mln) from the state in one year for supplying food and providing food services to the army, the Russian leader noted
Press review: Russia shuts down Ukraine talk reports and Putin pays visit to Azerbaijan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 19th
About 13,000 children leave border districts of Kursk Region
According to region's acting deputy governor Viktor Karamyshev, there were 14,359 children in border districts and adjacent territories
Open fire eliminated on gas pipeline in Sterlitamak
According to the Ministry of Emergencies, depressurization took place at the overhead gas pipeline with further flare burning of liquefied gas
Berlin exchanges Nord Stream explosion data with Moscow — German foreign ministry
The investigation continues and therefore German authorities believe that interim results should not be reported, the spokesperson noted
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian sabotage group, capture two servicemen — fighter
According to the captured soldiers, both of them had been mobilized and are scouts
New findings in Nord Stream sabotage case may sway Europe’s perception of Ukraine — expert
Robinder Sachdev added that information on Ukraine’s involvement in the attacks on gas pipelines "may lead European leaders, especially in Germany, to reconsider their support for Ukraine"
Putin, Aliyev set for extensive dialogue in Baku, says ambassador
Both presidents are set for an extensive dialogue, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said
First train with containers from China sent to Tula Region from Archangelsk
The first train contains 78 containers with auto parts en route from the Solombalka Station to the Tula Region
Russian law enforcers probe into actions of US journalists in Sudzha — MFA
Earlier, The Washington Post reporters entered the territory of the Kursk Region together with Ukrainian troops
Ka-52 can leave zone of enemy fire in minimum time after strike — Rostec
This helicopter is capable of more than 30-degree pitch-up maneuver and make dive turns in a matter of seconds
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 16 times in past day
Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace
Much-vaunted Patriots can’t even defend themselves
In the course of the special military operation, it was confirmed that Russian air defense systems have the potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities
FACTBOX: Drone attack leads to diesel blaze at warehouse in Rostov Region
According to the district’s administration, firefighters are still working to put out the fire, and there is no threat of the flames spreading to residential buildings and neighboring facilities
Musk says he did not donate Tesla Cybertruck to Chechnya’s head
"Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? That’s amazing," Elon Musk noted
Russia's top senator announces progress on BRICS digital payment system
Amid endless sanctions and Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT, the Bank of Russia has developed its own payment system, which many countries have already joined, Valentina Matviyenko noted
Durable peace in South Caucasus in everyone's best interests — Putin
The President assured that Russia would continue to contribute in every possible way to the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian interaction and the signing of a peace treaty based on trilateral agreements reached in 2022
Russia continues to suppress Ukrainian breakthrough attempts in Kursk area — top commander
The enemy is trying to break through into our territory around the clock, Apty Alaudinov said
Supplies of persimmons from Azerbaijan to Russia soar 71.3% since year start — regulator
Since the beginning of 2024, 338,700 tons of Azerbaijani fruit and vegetable products have been delivered to Russia, according to the report
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
The ship will have a nuclear energy unit and displacement of about 70,000 tonnes
Russia’s Battlegroup West seize 30 Ukrainian army’s strongholds over past day
Battlegroup West’s motor rifle units improved their forward edge positions
Enemy troops relocating to another area in Kursk Region for new attack — Russian commander
"Most of the troops that tried to advance yesterday were eliminated, as well as some of their equipment," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Ukrainian army planned to enter Kursk to bargain for peace — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that the attack involved all that the Ukrainian army "could gather," including tanks and armored vehicles
Russia’s Su-34 hits Ukrainian personnel, hardware in borderline Kursk Region — top brass
Pilots successfully returned to their home base
Ukraine keeping over 120,000 troops on Belarusian border — Lukashenko
The environment on the border also deteriorated during preparations to a parade in Minsk on Independence Day at the end of June and the beginning of July, the president added
Putin invites Azerbaijani president to CIS, BRICS events in Russia in October
The Russian leader pointed to the similarity between Moscow and Baku’s approaches following Russian-Azerbaijani talks
Harris leads Trump by three percentage points in terms of voter support, poll shows
The nationwide poll, conducted on August 14-16, involved about 3,300 registered voters
Putin’s proposal on Ukraine valid, talks impossible at this time — Kremlin aide
The timeframe for any potential talks "depends on the situation, including on the battlefield," Yury Ushakov said
Russian grenade launchers take it to enemy troop clusters near Kursk
Operators of grenade launchers open massive fire to hit the enemy
Azerbaijan, Russia satisfied with bilateral cooperation level — President Aliyev
According to Ilham Aliyev, the declaration on allied cooperation that was signed by the two countries in February 2022 is being implemented successfully both in the political and economic spheres
Hezbollah missile unit commander killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon
An aircraft eliminated Hussein Ali Hussein in the area of Deir Qanoun, IDF said.
Analyst cited by FT struggles to see ‘strategic rationale’ for attack on Russian region
A retired Australian army major general Mick Ryan suggested Ukraine could be using the attack to divert attention from the progress of Russian troops in Donbass
Azerbaijani president and his wife welcome Putin at informal dinner at their residence
The meeting was held in an informal atmosphere, with the two leaders sitting in a summer terrace in white shirts with their jackets and ties off
Cyprus feeling economic effects of anti-Russian sanctions — Russian ambassador
Murat Zyazikov recalled that years-long comprehensive cooperation with Russia had been dividends for Cyprus and giving jobs to Cypriots
Putin makes it clear that talks with Kiev are now impossible — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister refuted allegations about contacts ahead of potential Qatar-and Turkey-mediated talks with Kiev, slamming them as mere rumors
Zelensky wouldn’t have dared to attack Kursk Region if US hadn’t asked him — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also likened Ukrainian’s statements about who gave the go-ahead for the attack on the Kursk Region to a "child’s babble"
Germany says it can’t inform Russia of ongoing Nord Stream investigation
A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry stated that Berlin rejects Russian complaints about the investigation into the Nord Stream blasts
Belarus hopes to receive more Russian helicopters, fighter jets next year
We received another batch of Mi-35M helicopters this spring, Andrey Lukyanovich said
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
