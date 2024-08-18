Lukashenko says draft dodgers from Ukraine fleeing to West via Belarus

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Ukrainians willing to avoid mobilization in the country’s armed forces are fleeing from Ukraine to the West via Belarus, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Where did they [those unwilling to join the Ukrainian army] run? They cannot [go] to Russia. <…> They have started running to us. <…> [They] are running to us [to Belarus], through us and so on. In huge flows. Some, most of them, are fleeing to the West, to Poland," he said.

"98% is men who run from the war and do not want to carry on war," Lukashenko added.