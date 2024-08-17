Pentagon awards $12.5 bln contracts to firms to upgrade US Air Force base infrastructure

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has awarded contracts to a number of companies to modernize the infrastructure of all US Air Force bases, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Friday.

As explained in the document, the contract provides for the involvement of qualified resources to modernize, operate and maintain the network infrastructure of US Air Force bases around the world.

The total contract amounted to $12.5 billion. The department expects that the works under the contract will be completed by August 15, 2034.