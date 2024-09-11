Germany has not passed information on Scholz peace plan to Russia — Zakharova

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Berlin has neither directly nor through intermediaries passed any information to Moscow about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "peace plan" for settling the Ukrainian conflict. The existence of such a plan is nothing but gossip and leaks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"There have been no appeals, materials or information from the German leadership, either directly or through intermediaries. We are unaware of this," she told a news briefing.

"These are some leaks, some, so to say, gossip and so on. There are no official confirmations of this, so there is nothing to comment on in general," Zakharova emphasized.

At the same time, she said, in case of such a peace initiative from Germany "no one will give it a standing ovation," because it is Scholz, who alongside others "sends money and weapons to the Kiev regime."

The German leader is hardly capable of talking seriously about any peace agreement without deceiving his partners, Zakharova noted.

Berlin will be able to prove its involvement in the peace settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Zakharova said, only if it stops supplying arms to Ukraine and sponsoring "all this filth and absolutely Nazi ideological attitudes," as well as condemns the terrorist attacks committed by the Kiev regime on Russian land.