Russian MFA warns more arms supplies to Ukraine could set off 'uncontrollable' escalation

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Further supplies of Western weapons to the Kiev regime have the potential to set off uncontrollable escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Western countries "do not care anymore, apparently, what will happen to Ukraine and Ukrainians. But the fact that this has the potential for uncontrollable escalation apparently has not hit home yet," she said at a news conference, commenting on recent deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, the ongoing military aid to Ukraine reaffirms the West is seeking to continue the conflict and "turn up the heat."