MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s assault on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region has completely dispelled any illusions Russia may have had about Kiev's interest in peaceful negotiations, Zakhar Prilepin, the lieutenant colonel of the Russian National Guard, political activist and writer, told TASS.

"As I see it, <...> this has to the utmost degree rid Russia of any illusions about the possibility of talks with the Ukrainian side. Illusions are very dangerous things. We must not fall into this trap again just to be swindled by our Ukrainian 'partners.' The fact that we will win there is certainly obvious. We will win, we will chase them off these territories. But for the victory in general it is very important not to have any illusions about the Kiev regime," he said on the sidelines of the New Media Workshop.

A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6. A federal emergency situation regime has been declared in the region, as well as multiple air raid alerts.

Residents from borderline districts are being evacuated to safety. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, more than 10,000 evacuees have been housed at temporary accommodation centers in 30 Russian regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the onset of military actions in the Kursk area, the Kiev regime has lost over 12,200 troops and 96 tanks. The operation on clearing out Ukrainian armed formations continues.