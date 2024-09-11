Moscow welcomes Brazilian, Chinese peace initiatives on Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the initiatives of Brasilia and Beijing to settle the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with RT television.

"We welcome the Brazil-China consensus - a well-known initiative consisting of six points," the official said. "I think this initiative has ever more support in the Global South. And this meeting of high representatives is the latest example of how the Global South and people who really want to consistently move toward a political settlement are finding good reasons to actively consider this idea."

"I will tell you that Russia has always expressed its readiness to resume negotiations," he went on to say.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Brazilian president’s foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, met on May 23 and issued a joint statement saying that the only way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is through dialogue and negotiations. China and Brazil proposed holding an international conference at an appropriate time that would have "equitable participation of all sides and discussion of all peace plans."