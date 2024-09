MURMANSK, September 11. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian drones have been downed in the skies over the Murmansk Region, governor of the northwestern Russian region Andrey Chibis said.

"All three drones in the Murmansk Region have been downed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the governor reported drone attacks in the Murmansk Region. As a precaution to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, flights at Murmansk and Apatity airports have been temporarily suspended.