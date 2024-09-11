London must admit its anti-Russian sanctions policy failed — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. It is time for the British authorities to admit that its anti-Russian sanctions policy has failed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Indeed, it is time for Britain to admit it, and I hope that the British embassy publish another press release saying that their sanctions policy against Russia has ended in a complete failure for London," she said.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the sanctions are "inefficient, counter-productive for those that come up with them and imposes them on Russia."

"I think that people ask questions, and so they [the British embassy] try to extricate themselves somehow, but unsuccessfully, obviously," the diplomat said.

Previously, the British embassy announced that anti-Russian sanctions could be withdrawn under a number of conditions, including the achievement of a desired goal that caused the imposition of sanctions, or a change in Russia’s behavior. In addition, the embassy noted that the sanctions could be withdrawn, should it be determined that they have no positive effect.