Allegations on weapons deliveries to Russia from abroad are groundless — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Recent deliberations about alleged deliveries of weapons to Russia from abroad are groundless, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We hear about a lot of allegations regarding some kind of supplies of some kind of weapons to Russia, but they are groundless," Peskov told journalists commenting on US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s recent statement that Iran had been allegedly supplying Russia with missiles.

"We are developing our relations with a number of countries, we are cooperating in various spheres, and we will continue this cooperation in the interests of all involved countries," he added.

US Secretary of State Blinken announced earlier that the United States decided to introduce more sanctions against Iran citing the country’s military and technical cooperation with Russia as the reason. According to Blinken, Tehran allegedly supplied Moscow with ballistic missiles.