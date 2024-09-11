Kiev to be given permission to attack Russia with Western missiles — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The West has most likely already made a decision to let Kiev attack Russian territory with long-range missiles and the media is now in the process of formalizing this decision, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing in response to a TASS question.

"Most likely, of course, all these decisions have already been made," Peskov said while commenting on media reports about discussions on this matter between the US and Britain. "This can be assumed with a high degree of probability."

"At the moment, the media is simply conducting such a campaign to formalize a decision that has already been made," Peskov added.

The British daily The Times reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who arrived in Kiev, were planning to discuss the possibility of letting Ukraine use long-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory. Washington's plans to give such permission were reported by Bloomberg. CIA director Bill Burns also said that the US might reconsider its stance.