MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 350 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including three tanks, in the borderline Kursk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The ministry added that over the period of combat operations in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost over 12,200 personnel, 96 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 77 armored personnel carriers, 656 armored combat vehicles, 401 motor vehicles, 90 artillery guns, 26 multiple launch rocket systems, including seven HIMARS rocket launchers and five M270 MLRS, eight surface-to-air missile systems, two transporter-loader vehicles, 22 electronic warfare stations and seven counter-battery radar stations, two air-defense radar systems, eight engineering vehicles, among them two obstacle-clearing vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle.