BRICS' constructive role increases worldwide — Chinese Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. In the face of global insecurity, BRICS advocates for constructive approaches, thereby increasingly affirming its role on the global stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also the director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, said at a meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries supervising security issues.

"The world is currently undergoing significant upheavals amid major global threats and widespread insecurity. For developing countries, this often translates into increased interference in their domestic affairs," he said, noting that the purpose of the meeting is to address these challenges.

"This gathering holds great significance. BRICS has emerged as a platform dedicated to advancing peace and constructive approaches on the international stage. Our role in fostering constructive solutions is becoming increasingly evident," the foreign minister added.

Wang Yi also drew attention to the interest of a significant number of countries in BRICS. "BRICS is developing and it is demanded by numerous countries," he added.

The Chinese foreign minister also pointed out that some countries are "guided by Cold War thinking." "Therefore, we need to <...> adhere to the principles of multilateralism, cooperation, and the protection of developing countries' legitimate interests, as well as support their growth," Wang Yi emphasized.

He added that the BRICS countries "need to effectively utilize the mechanism [of international security supervisors] to enhance coordination on international security issues" and to develop practical cooperation.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full members of the association on January 1, 2024. Russia chairs the group this year.