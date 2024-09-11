US moves toward escalation by considering possibility of Kiev strikes on Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Washington’s intention to allow Kiev to use its long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory is a new step towards escalation of the conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told RT in an interview.

"This is just another potential escalation move by Washington. The US has total control over Kiev, which cannot make any decision without the approval or support of the US and other Western allies," he said in response to a related question

"It is alarming, dangerous, and threatening," Ryabkov said. "However, our determination to achieve all the goals of the special military operation is stronger than ever." He added that despite the increased potential threats, Russia remains confident that "the adversaries on the battlefield will be defeated, and that no enemy objectives will be accomplished [through US arms supplies]."

"They [the US] live in a world of self-made dark dreams, haunted by phantoms, one of which is the belief that it’s possible to defeat a nuclear power like Russia on the battlefield," he concluded. "This could end very badly for them and for anyone who ignores this harsh reality," the diplomat concluded.

The British daily The Times reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who arrived in Kiev, were planning to discuss the possibility of letting Ukraine use long-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory. Washington’s plans to give such permission were reported by Bloomberg. CIA director Bill Burns also said that the US might reconsider its stance.