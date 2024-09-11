Murmansk Region beefs up security amid enemy drone strikes — governor

MURMANSK, September 11. /TASS/. Northwestern Russia’s Murmansk Region has enhanced security amid enemy drone strikes, Governor Andrey Chibis said.

Earlier, Khibiny Airport in Russia’s Murmansk Region, the city of Apatity, and Murmansk Airport temporarily suspended incoming flights and departures over enhanced security, the Federal Agency for Air Transport said.

"All necessary measures to beef up security are being taken, and air defense systems are working to destroy enemy drones," Chibis said in a video message on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, three Ukrainian drones have been downed in the skies over his region.

Murmansk Airport, located 23 km southeast of the city, welcomes over 1 mln passengers per year. Apatity-based Khibiny Airport is situated in the heart of the northwest Russian region.