WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has called the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region as a "real dilemma," the White House press pool journalists quoted the American leader as saying.

According to them, Biden said that he receives reports on the situation in the Kursk Region every four to five hours. He emphasized that the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces allegedly creates a "real dilemma" for Russia, the journalists said.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a regular briefing that the United States administration continues to try to find out from the Kiev authorities the purpose of the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk Region.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6. The attack killed 12 civilians, wounded 121 people, including 10 children. A total of 69 injured are in hospitals; the condition of 17 of them is assessed as serious. More than 120,000 people left or were evacuated from the border districts of Kursk Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,030 servicemen, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk area.