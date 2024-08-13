Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region fraught with serious risk for Ukraine — expert

BERLIN, August 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s incursion in Russia’s Kursk Region is a serious risk for Ukraine, for it may aggravate the main problem of Ukrainians and turn into defeats in the long run, Franz-Stefan Gady, a military expert and associate fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London believes.

"Short-term successes can turn into defeats in the long term," Gady said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

"In the long term, the expansion of the front would benefit Russia, as it has more resources than Ukraine," he emphasized. At the same time, the expert noted that due to operations by Russian forces, "Ukraine will find it difficult to ensure steady supply of its units in Kursk."

At the same time, Gady pointed out that the lack of infantry was a serious problem for Kiev.

"Ukraine lacks infantry. The offensive at Kursk does not help make up for the acute shortage of personnel on the Donbass front. Ukraine is taking a big risk in the Kursk operation, which paralyzes reserves that may be in demand at other critical sections of the frontline," Gady stated. In the meantime, according to him, Russia has enough reserves that it can use.

Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile threat has been repeatedly declared. The attack left 12 civilians dead and 121, including 10 children, wounded; 69 are in hospitals; the condition of 17 of them is serious.

According to the latest information available from the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 1,610 military personnel, 32 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region.