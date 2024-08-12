Belarusian border guards don’t see any preconditions for provocations from Ukraine

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. The situation along the border between Belarus and Ukraine is fully controlled, no preconditions for provocations can be seen, Belarusian State Border Committee Spokesman Anton Bychkovsky said.

"The situation in the Ukrainian direction is fully under control today. Beefed-up border guards continue their duty along the southern borders," BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Bychkovsky, there has been a significant reduction in the number of provocations from servicemen in neighboring Ukraine. "No new provocations close to the state border or preconditions for them are reported," the spokesman said.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarusian air defenses had shot down some drones flying from Ukraine over the republic’s south on August 9. The Belarusian leader issued instructions to deploy more troops to the border with Ukraine.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin explained that the decision to reinforce border troops had been made amid the developments in Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk Region.