Israel strikes Hezbollah command center in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, August 9. /TASS/. Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah command center in southern Lebanon last night, the Israeli military said in a statement.

"Overnight, the IAF struck a Hezbollah command center in the area of Hanaouay and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon," the statement reads. Also, Israeli fighters struck a Hezbollah launcher near Ayta ash Shab from which rockets were fired toward the area of Biranit in the upper Galilee on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) added.

The IDF said it identified several projectiles that fell in open areas after crossing from Lebanon following air raid sirens that sounded in northern Israel. No injuries were reported.