Israeli jets strike military airfield in Syria

BEIRUT, August 8. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force jets struck the Shayrat military airfield in the Syrian province of Homs, Al Hadath television reported.

Several powerful explosions went off at the airfield, followed by a fire, according to the report.

The jets launched missiles at Hezbollah’s weapons and ammunition depots from Lebanese airspace, the report said. No casualties were reported.

Syrian air defenses engaged the enemy. According to the Lebanon 24 news website, one of the anti-aircraft missiles fell in northern Lebanon.