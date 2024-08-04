Maduro expected to visit Belarus in October-November — Belarusian PM

MINSK, August 4. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is expected to visit Belarus in October or November of this year, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said.

"President Maduro has promised to pay a visit to Belarus. <…> We expect him here in October-November, if the two president’s schedules allow," he told the Belarus 1 television channel.

He also said that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is also expected to visit Belarus. "We have very good relations with Nicaragua. We are looking forward to welcoming President Daniel Ortega," he said.

When congratulating Maduro on his reelection as Venezuelan president, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he hoped to see him in person by the end of the current years.

Golovchenko paid official visits to Venezuela and Nicaragua in mid-July.