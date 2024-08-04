At least 30 people killed in Israel’s strike on two schools in Gaza — TV

DUBAI, August 4. /TASS/. At least 30 people died as a result of Israel’s strikes on the territories of two schools in the Gaza Strip, which housed displaced persons, the Al Jazeera television channel said, citing sources.

According to the television channel, the strikes targeted the Hassan Salame and Nasser schools in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that strikes had been delivered at the Hassan Salame and Nasser schools, which were used by Hamas radicals as command centers. "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence," it said.