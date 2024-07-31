Iranian authorities investigate assassination of Hamas Politburo head in Tehran

DUBAI, July 31. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities are investigating the circumstances of the assassination of Hamas Politburo head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement, published by Tasnim.

"The residence of the head of Hamas Islamic resistance movement’s Politburo Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was attacked this morning. As a result of this incident, he and one of his bodyguards died as martyrs. The cause and the scale of this incident are being investigated; the results will be announced later," the statement says.

Previously, the Tasnim news agency reported that Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran. The Palestinian movement said that he was killed in an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after Haniyeh took part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.