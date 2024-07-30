Iran’s new president vows to continue fighting against sanctions

DUBAI, July 30. /TASS/. Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed to continue efforts toward normalizing economic relations with other countries and fighting against the sanctions.

"I think that this is Iran’s unalienable right to have normal relations with the world and I will not bow down in the fight against tough sanctions," he said during the inauguration ceremony, which was aired by the IRIB television channel.

According to Pezeshkian, some countries, which have a more than 20-year experience of talks with Iran, should have understood that Iran "has always been and will always be committed to its liabilities" and would not yield to any pressure.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the parliamentary building. It was attended by representatives from at least 80 countries. The Russian delegation was led by speaker of the State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin. On July 28, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei endorsed Pezeshkian as the country’s president.