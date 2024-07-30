Israel strikes 10 Hezbollah 'terror targets' across seven areas in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had attacked approximately 10 "terror targets" of the Shiite Hezbollah movement across seven areas in southern Lebanon overnight.

Also, the IDF hit several more Hezbollah targets as it delivered aerial and ground strikes in Lebanon’s south.

Among other targets, the Israeli military said it had attacked a Hezbollah launcher, a weapons storage facility, and "terror infrastructure sites." In addition, a Hezbollah terrorist was wiped out near Bayt Lif.