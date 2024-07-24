MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian forces have a two-or three-fold advantage over the Ukrainian army in military hardware and supplies, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said.

"The enemy has a significant advantage in force and resources," he said in an interview with The Guardian. "When it comes to equipment, there is a ratio of 1:2 or 1:3 in their favor," Syrsky explained.

According to him, since 2022, the number of Russian tanks has doubled, while artillery systems have tripled. He also noted that Russia has "superior aviation" and "very strong" air defenses, which makes Ukrainian troops increasingly turn to the use of drones.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview with Lithuania’s ELTA that Kiev was critically lacking in anti-aircraft means and munitions. Ukraine is trying to shift responsibility for the failures of Ukrainian troops on its allies, justifying them by "delayed deliveries of munitions." Western partners, who have increased arms shipments to Ukraine multifold since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, acknowledge, however, that they are unable to completely fulfill Kiev’s demands for ammunition.

The Ukrainian army largely depends on the West for its weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that delivering arms to Ukraine will not change the situation on the frontline but merely prolong the conflict.