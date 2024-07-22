Israel begins 'combined operational activity' near Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, July 22. /TASS/. The Israel has begun "combined operational activity" against Hamas terrorist infrastructure near the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

‘Earlier today (Monday), the IDF called on Gazan civilians to temporarily evacuate from specific areas of Khan Yunis. This was carried out due to intelligence indicating that terrorists were operating and firing rockets in these areas, as well as efforts by Hamas to reassemble its forces there. Following this, the IDF began combined operational activity above and below ground in the area," it said. "As part of the operational activity, IDF aircraft and tanks struck and eliminated terrorists in the area."

Earlier in the day, the IDF warned about the adjustment of the humanitarian zone borders in the Gaza Strip ahead of a military operation east of Khan Yunis. According to the IDF, Hamas deployed its terrorist infrastructure in this area. The Israeli military called on people to evacuate to the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone on the coastline west of Khan Yunis.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.