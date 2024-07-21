US Vice President Harris says will seek nomination as Democrat candidate

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced her intention to seek nomination as the Democrat candidate for US president at the election in November.

"I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she said in a statement released by the press service of US President Joe Biden’s election headquarters after he announced his decision not to seek reelection and support Harris as a potential Democrat presidential candidate.

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat [Republican] Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," she pledged. "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection and supported Harris as a Democrat nominee for US presidential candidate. As follows from Biden’s statement, he plans to address the nation over his decision.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He is expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.