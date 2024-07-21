Biden’s health continues to improve, his treatment for COVID continues — doctor

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. The health of US President Joe Biden, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on July 17, continues to improve, physician to the president Kevin O’Connor said in a statement, published by the White House’s press service.

The statement says that although Biden is still experiencing non-productive cough and hoarseness, "his symptoms continue to improve steadily."

His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal, O’Connor added.

"The President continues to tolerate treatment well and will continue Paxlovid as planned. He continues to perform all of his presidential duties," the statement says.

On July 17, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Biden had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The White House said he would return to his Delaware residence where he would self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The president’s personal doctor informed that the US leader is experiencing runny nose, non-productive cough and general malaise.